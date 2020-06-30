fbpx
Maroon 5 bass player arrested after domestic violence allegation

ABC Audio
June 30, 2020

Mauricio Santana/Getty ImagesMaroon 5 is rumored to be working on releasing new music, but the band's bass player was arrested over the weekend.

Page Six reports that Mickey Madden was arrested in L.A. Saturday afternoon for violating California penal code 273.5(a), which means "willfully inflicting a 'traumatic' injury on a spouse or cohabitant." 

The LAPD told Page Six that Madden, who is unmarried, posted $50,000 bail.  The identity of the alleged victim was not revealed.

A spokesperson for Maroon 5 told Page Six, “We are deeply devastated by this disappointing news. As we learn more, we are looking at this very seriously. For now, we are allowing all of the individuals involved the space to work things through.”

Back in 2016, Page Six notes, Madden took a plea deal for allegedly passing drugs to James Gubelman, a former boyfriend of Ivanka Trump.  In exchange for a conditional dismissal, he agreed to stay out of trouble for six months and serve one day of community service.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

