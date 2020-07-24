Maroon 5 releases new track “Nobody’s Love” and makes donation to ACLU

Randy Holmes/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Maroon 5's new single "Nobody's Love" is here!

On Friday, both the audio and the visuals for the anticipated track dropped. When it comes to the tempo, the song falls somewhere between upbeat and a ballad which is perfectly on-brand for the band. The lyrics tell a story of a man not being able to love anyone else if the person's he's with left him.

"You could make a grown man cry/ If you ever said goodbye," the song begins, meanwhile, the chorus states, "If my love ain't your love/ It's never gonna be nobody's love."

The music video features a solo Adam Levine and was shot with social distancing protocols in mind. He and the director, David Dobkin were on the only ones on set. It was also impressively filmed on an iPhone.

Along with the release of "Nobody's Love", Maroon 5 and Interscope Records announced they will be making a donation to the ACLU of Southern California -- an organization which "defends the fundamental rights outlined in the United States Constitution and the Bill of Rights."

At the then end of the video, a message from the organization reads: "It’s time to end the War on Marijuana. The aggressive enforcement of marijuana possession laws needlessly ensnares hundreds of thousands of people into the criminal justice system and wastes billions of taxpayers’ dollars. What’s more, it is carried out with staggering racial bias. Despite being a priority for police departments nationwide, the War on Marijuana has failed to reduce marijuana use and availability and diverted resources that could be better invested in our communities."

The new record comes after days of the band teasing fans with photos of the song's artwork until Wednesday when they posted a snippet of the track.

"Nobody's Love" is available for streaming now.