Maroon 5 video director teases band’s “fantastic” new music: “There is a magic they seem to have”

Don Arnold/WireImageWedding Crashers director David Dobkin is a good pal of Maroon 5's Adam Levine, and he's directed videos for the band like "Sugar," the super-successful "Girls Like You" and their current clip, "Memories." Dobkin tells ABC Audio that Adam gave him a preview of the band's new music, and he was very impressed.

"The music's fantastic. You know, I don't know how they keep generating these hits," Dobkin gushes. "There is a magic that they seem to have. They have the ear for finding singles, writing singles...that's actually the talent. It's almost like Michael Jackson!"

Dobkin says Adam played him a couple of the new songs at his house. "They're really, really good," Dobkin says -- so good that he couldn't even tell which one should be released first.

While we're waiting to hear this fantastic music, we'll just have to be content with watching the "Memories" video. Dobkin says he was busy prepping a big movie in London last year when Adam begged him to direct the clip, and ended up with more than he bargained for.

"He was like, 'I'm going to be in London. Can I get you just...on the weekend for a day?,'" Dobkin recalls. "I'm like, 'OK, all right.' Then he canceled London, but now I'm on the hook for the video!"

So, Dobkin says, he ended up doing it remotely -- many months before we all made Zoom a permanent part of our lives.

"I directed the 'Memories' video from London with my director of photography in L.A....it was ridiculous! And it worked," Dobkin boasts. "I directed that video from 7,000 miles away! It's a one-take. But it was beautiful and it was emotional and it worked."

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.