Matchbox Twenty announces rescheduled summer 2021 tour dates

ABC Audio
June 23, 2020

Kevin Mazur/WireImageAfter announcing last month that their summer tour would be postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Matchbox Twenty has some good news for fans.

The band has rescheduled their tour for summer 2021. The new dates will now kick off next July 16 in Uncasville, CT and wrap on October 7 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new shows. Ticket holders who can no longer attend can visit LiveNation.com/refund for details on how to request a refund.

The tour -- the band’s first since 2017 --  was originally scheduled to run from this July through September. After postponing in May, Matchbox Twenty had promised fans new dates were coming.

"We were really looking forward to seeing everyone this summer but we must put everyone’s safety first. So, sadly, we will be rescheduling all North American dates until next year," they wrote on social media. "We’ll be announcing 2021 dates as soon as possible. Please stay safe and healthy and we look forward to seeing you in 2021."

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

