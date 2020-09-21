fbpx
Matchbox Twenty releasing career-spanning vinyl box set in November

September 21, 2020

Atlantic RecordsIt’s 2020, so of course Matchbox Twenty has something special planned.
Atlantic RecordsIt's 2020, so of course Matchbox Twenty has something special planned.

On November 20, the band will release 20, a limited-edition, career-spanning vinyl box set that includes all of their studio albums, many of which will be available on vinyl for the first time. The first 100 copies are signed by the band.

In addition to the studio albums Yourself and Someone Like You, Mad Season, More Than You Think You Are and North, the box set also includes a "reimagined" version of Exile on Mainstream -- Exile on Mainstream Revisited, which features 10 additional bonus and rare tracks.

You can pre-order the box set now, and if you do, you could win a Zoom call or an outgoing personalized voicemail greeting from a MB20 band member.

The box set comes with a 24-page booklet with photographs, liner notes and a career retrospective. 

In the coming month, Matchbox Twenty will also be rolling out a batch of newly remastered music videos, as well as opportunities to win prizes including tickets to the band's 2021 tour with The Wallflowers and a signed test print of Yourself or Someone Like You.


Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

