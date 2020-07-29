fbpx
Matt Nathanson announces livestream concert…and you can pick the set list

July 29, 2020

Acrobat RecordsAfter releasing a live double album last week, Matt Nathanson has announced he’ll be hosting his first livestream concert on August 21.

Fans who purchased the bundle for his  61-track live album, Live in Paradise: Boston, will get a free ticket. All other tickets are available for purchase for $15.

Nathanson is encouraging fans to create their own playlists from the songs on the new live album. He’ll pick a winner and their playlist will serve as that night’s set list.

“I miss the s*** out of playing live… and since the next year+ of concerts is such a huge unknown, I wanted to be able to hit you with something a little more substantial than the old ‘one-show’ live album,” Matt says in a statement.

“Think of it as a ‘thank you’ for all the good love you’ve shown me over the years.”

The first disc of Live in Paradise: Boston was recorded during his Song Wheel Extravaganza Tour in the winter of 2019 at the legendary Paradise Rock Club in his hometown of Boston. Disc 2 includes 36 additional songs from various other tour stops.

The livestream concert will take place on August 21 at 8pm ET/5pm PT via his webstore.  Visit MattNathanson.com to find out how to submit your playlist.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

