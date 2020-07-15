fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

#MC30: Mariah Carey has surprises for fans, starting this Friday

ABC Audio
July 15, 2020

Columbia RecordsBack in June, Mariah Carey told fans that she was postponing the celebration of the 30th anniversary of her debut album due to the fight for social justice and Black Lives Matter. But now, it seems she’s ready to party.

On her socials, Mariah’s posted a video montage of images and videos from her the era of her debut album, which arrived June 12, 1990 and went on to sell more than 15 million copies worldwide. “MC30 Every Friday,” she captioned the image.

Since Mariah’s original postponement message mentioned “surprises and rarities” that she’d hoped to share with fans, it stand to reason that she’s going to roll some of those goodies out starting this Friday. 

Mariah’s debut album produced a string of hits, including “Vision of Love,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Love Takes Time,” and inspired several generations of future female pop stars.

The diva is also prepping the release of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, due out September 29.

🦋 𝑀𝒞𝟥𝟢 🦋 Every Friday 🦋#MC30 🎶❤️ pic.twitter.com/3etm0tzrvl

— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) July 14, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Columbia RecordsBack in June, Mariah Carey told fans that she was postponing the celebration of the 30th anniversary of her debut album due to the fight for social justice and Black Lives Matter. But now, it seems she's ready to party.

On her socials, Mariah's posted a video montage of images and videos from her the era of her debut album, which arrived June 12, 1990 and went on to sell more than 15 million copies worldwide. "MC30 Every Friday," she captioned the image.

Since Mariah's original postponement message mentioned "surprises and rarities" that she'd hoped to share with fans, it stand to reason that she's going to roll some of those goodies out starting this Friday. 

Mariah's debut album produced a string of hits, including "Vision of Love," "Someday," "I Don't Wanna Cry" and "Love Takes Time," and inspired several generations of future female pop stars.

The diva is also prepping the release of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, due out September 29.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT