MC30: Mariah Carey has surprises for fans, starting this Friday

Back in June, Mariah Carey told fans that she was postponing the celebration of the 30th anniversary of her debut album due to the fight for social justice and Black Lives Matter. But now, it seems she's ready to party.

On her socials, Mariah’s posted a video montage of images and videos from her the era of her debut album, which arrived June 12, 1990 and went on to sell more than 15 million copies worldwide. “MC30 Every Friday,” she captioned the image.

Since Mariah’s original postponement message mentioned “surprises and rarities” that she’d hoped to share with fans, it stand to reason that she’s going to roll some of those goodies out starting this Friday.

Mariah’s debut album produced a string of hits, including “Vision of Love,” “Someday,” “I Don’t Wanna Cry” and “Love Takes Time,” and inspired several generations of future female pop stars.

The diva is also prepping the release of her memoir The Meaning of Mariah Carey, due out September 29.

By Andrea Dresdale

