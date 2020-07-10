Meghan Trainor drops new COVID-19 inspired tune “Make You Dance”

Epic RecordsMeghan Trainor has had enough of sitting at home and watching the same shows over and over again while waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic, so, she made a song about it. The 26-year-old released her new song “Make You Dance” on Friday, whic…

The 26-year-old released her new song "Make You Dance" on Friday, which is all about... you guessed it ... making you dance.

The ultra-relatable and spirited tune serves as a resounding anthem for those feeling worn down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Trainor not only admits during the song that she hasn't exactly been acting like a role model while in lockdown but frames the new tune as a gift to those who are bored out of their minds thanks to quarantine.

"Dance/ I dropped this [stuff] to make you, make you dance/ Don't act like you ain't makin' any plans/ Imagine, baby, it's your only chance," Trainor sings in the disco-inspired tune that is rife with funky bass licks and her signature soaring vocals.

The Grammy-nominee confesses to all the bad habits she's fallen to since the pandemic started, such as drinking rosé "since 1" and staying up all night to watch dumb videos on her phone.

"And lately I've been lazy/ I've been drownin' in my head/ With these thoughts makin' me crazy/ I'd rather dance instead/ I can't be the only one/ So if you get lonely, just/ Dance," Trainor boldly invites.

"Make You Dance" is one of three new songs the "No" singer has created especially for a deluxe edition of her third studio album Treat Myself.

Treat Myself Deluxe drops July 17 and will feature the new tracks "Make You Dance," "You Don't Know Me" and "Underwater" featuring Dillon Francis.

The album will also feature stripped-down acoustic versions of her fan-favorite singles "Workin' On It" and "Ashes."

Here are all the tracks that will be available in her expanded album:

"Wave [feat. Mike Sabath]"

"Nice To Meet Ya [feat. Nicki Minaj]"

"Funk"

"Babygirl"

"Workin’ On It [feat. Lennon Stella & Sasha Sloan]"

"Ashes"

"Lie To Me"

"Here To Stay"

"Blink"

"Genetics [feat. Pussycat Dolls]"

"Evil Twin"

"After You [feat. AJ Mitchell]"

"Another Opinion"

"No Excuses"

"Have You Now"

"Make You Dance"

"Underwater Feat. Dillon Francis"

"You Don’t Know Me"

"Ashes (Acoustic)"

"Workin’ On It (Acoustic)"

By Megan Stone

