Meghan Trainor to release new music on Friday

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music & Soho HouseLooks like Meghan Trainor didn't take a pause after all during the COVID-19 lockdown. In fact, she spent her time working on brand new music that aims to get people onto their feet.

On Wednesday, the "No" singer unveiled the title of her upcoming single, which is due out this Friday. Trainor not only revealed the title of the song, "Make You Dance," but also the track's official artwork.

Shortly after making the announcement, the 26-year-old hyped up her new single on her Instagram Stories, such as instating an official countdown and leaking bits and pieces of her new song.

Beyond making people want to dance while in lockdown, Trainor hopes the track will imbue listeners with some much-needed positivity -- as evidenced by the sparkly pink aesthetic seen in all the teasers.

The Grammy winner's husband, Daryl Sabara, also turned up the excitement by raving about the upcoming single. "This song is my quarantune," he announced.

"Make You Dance" drops Friday at midnight.