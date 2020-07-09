fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Meghan Trainor to release new music on Friday

ABC Audio
July 9, 2020

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music & Soho HouseLooks like Meghan Trainor didn’t take a pause after all during the COVID-19 lockdown.  In fact, she spent her time working on brand new music that aims to get …

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Universal Music & Soho HouseLooks like Meghan Trainor didn't take a pause after all during the COVID-19 lockdown.  In fact, she spent her time working on brand new music that aims to get people onto their feet.

On Wednesday, the "No" singer unveiled the title of her upcoming single, which is due out this Friday.  Trainor not only revealed the title of the song, "Make You Dance," but also the track's official artwork.

Shortly after making the announcement, the 26-year-old hyped up her new single on her Instagram Stories, such as instating an official countdown and leaking bits and pieces of her new song.

Beyond making people want to dance while in lockdown, Trainor hopes the track will imbue listeners with some much-needed positivity -- as evidenced by the sparkly pink aesthetic seen in all the teasers.

The Grammy winner's husband, Daryl Sabara, also turned up the excitement by raving about the upcoming single.  "This song is my quarantune," he announced.

"Make You Dance" drops Friday at midnight.

 

By Meghan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 10

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 10 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Sat 11

Hayward Animal Shelter: Virtual Adoption

July 11 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT