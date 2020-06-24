Melanie C talks Victoria Beckham and the possibility of a full Spice Girls reunion

Jim Dyson/RedfernsPeople of the world, Melanie C wants to spice up your life. During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old, who makes up one-fifth of the popular 90’s pop group the Spice Girls, spilled about the possibility of …

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the 46-year-old, who makes up one-fifth of the popular 90's pop group the Spice Girls, spilled about the possibility of doing a reunion tour in America.

"I hope so, I really do," she said. "We talk all the time, we talk about what we'd like to do, any options that we have. We would love to do more shows, we really would."

"Obviously, [this year] has gone nuts and no one knows what's gonna happen with shows, for now," she adds. "But personally for me, speaking on my own behalf, I would love to do Spice Girls shows in the U.S., in South America, in Southeast Asia, and get into Australia finally. All those places we never got to, as well as the U.S., because I love to be there."

During Summer 2019, only four of the Spice Girls -- Melanie, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, and Mel B -- reunited for a tour in the U.K. and Ireland. Victoria Beckham was the only one who turned down the opportunity, however, that doesn't mean Sporty Spice has given up on getting her to on board.

She expressed that she's doing "everything I can within my power to try and get all of us back on stage together."

"We were kind of hoping she'd end up coming on the last one. Of course, we respect Victoria's decision, and her feeling towards it," she shared. "Although she wasn't with us on the stage, she was very much involved in the show. We wanted her to be happy and comfortable with all of the direction, with the creative and everything, because it's her baby as much as the rest of us."

