Melissa Etheridge reveals what has “healed” her “greatly” in her bereavement

ABC Audio
June 8, 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyOn May 13, Melissa Etheridge announced the heartbreaking news that her 21-year-old son, Beckett, whom she shared with her ex-partner Julie Cypher, had died of opioid addiction.  Since then, she's thanked fans for their "kind thoughts and words." Now she's offering fans more information about how she's doing.

"Hello my friends," Melissa tweeted. "I just wanted to update you all. I have made myself busy by fixing up my studio here in the house.  It has healed me, greatly. While nothing but time will heal the empty space in my heart, I have been hopeful watching the world rise up and ask for more love."

"In a few days, I will make an announcement about the new plans to return to my music," she continues. I miss you all and am so grateful for your thoughts and well wishes."

Melissa also has a daughter, Bailey, with Cypher.  Beckett and Bailey were both conceived with sperm donated by rock legend David Crosby.  Melissa also shares twins Johnnie Rose and Miller Steven with her former partner, Tammy Lynn Michaels.


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

