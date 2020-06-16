fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Melissa Etheridge to livestream first concert since loss of her son

ABC Audio
June 16, 2020

Daniel Knighton/Getty ImagesMelissa Etheridge is ready to play music again following the loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, to addiction last month.

The singer announced on social media she’ll livestream a special Heal M.E. concert on Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. PT.

In her message to fans, Etheridge thanked everyone for their love and light during her family’s difficult time.

“I’m gonna make some music again,” she said. “I’m gonna start making music because that heals me and I have missed you all so very much.”

Melissa went on to say that she’ll stream the concert from her brand-new home studio that she and her wife have been building. She also promised she’ll give more details on how she plans to bring livestreaming performances to her fans every week going forward.

The concert, which you can watch on MelissaEtheridge.com, will raise money for opioid addiction.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Special announcement from Melissa! ❤️🎶 When ready, head over to https://t.co/5cYq1GeuU2 to sign up for reminders & more info on the #HealME concert, happening this Saturday, June 20th at 3pm PT! pic.twitter.com/6YigQHhnrl

— Melissa Etheridge (@metheridge) June 15, 2020

Daniel Knighton/Getty ImagesMelissa Etheridge is ready to play music again following the loss of her 21-year-old son, Beckett, to addiction last month.

The singer announced on social media she’ll livestream a special Heal M.E. concert on Saturday, June 20 at 3 p.m. PT.

In her message to fans, Etheridge thanked everyone for their love and light during her family’s difficult time.

“I’m gonna make some music again,” she said. “I’m gonna start making music because that heals me and I have missed you all so very much.”

Melissa went on to say that she’ll stream the concert from her brand-new home studio that she and her wife have been building. She also promised she’ll give more details on how she plans to bring livestreaming performances to her fans every week going forward.

The concert, which you can watch on MelissaEtheridge.com, will raise money for opioid addiction.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT