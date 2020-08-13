fbpx
Michael Bublé featured on first single from Dolly Parton’s new Christmas album

ABC Audio
August 13, 2020

Vivian Zink/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty ImagesGood news: We'll be getting at least one Michael Bublé holiday song this year.

Michael is featured on a song called "Cuddle Up, Cozy Down Christmas," the first single from country icon Dolly Parton's new holiday album.  Called A Holly Dolly Christmas, it's the legendary entertainer's first holiday album in 30 years.  A mix of classics and new songs, the album will be out on October 2.

Michael is just one of several duet partners Dolly's featuring on the album.  She's also recorded a version of Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" with Jimmy Fallon, and sings a song called "Christmas Is" with her goddaughter, Miley Cyrus

Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, is on another track called "Christmas Where We Are," while fellow country legend Willie Nelson joins Dolly for a rendition of his classic holiday song, "Pretty Paper."

Traditional holiday songs on the record include "Holly Jolly Christmas," "Mary, Did You Know?" and "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

