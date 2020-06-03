fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Michael Bublé promises to match fans’ donations to the ACLU up to $100K

ABC Audio
June 3, 2020

Evaan KherajIn the wake of George Floyd‘s death, Michael Bublé is encouraging his fans to donate to a good cause, and he’s sweetening the pot by opening his own wallet.

On his socials, Michael posted that he “watched in horror as a policeman literally took the breath out of George Floyd,” adding, “This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights.  I pray for the safety of the millions of peaceful demonstrators around the world…as they express their outrage and the need for real change.”

Then, Michael adds that we “must do more than pray. We need to be part of the solution in fighting systemic racism…for now, I am making a donation to the ACLU” — the American Civil Liberties Union — “who continue their work seeking justice for the civil and human rights of all citizens.”

The Canadian crooner then announces that he’ll match anyone’s donation to the ACLU up to $100,000.  All you need to do is give through the link ACLUSoCal.org/buble.

“If each of us do what we can, change can happen,” he notes. “Thank you and Gold bless you.”

I will match anyone who makes a donation using this link, https://t.co/FJnFYs03o5, up to $100,000. pic.twitter.com/CTcgACF44V

— Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) June 3, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Evaan KherajIn the wake of George Floyd's death, Michael Bublé is encouraging his fans to donate to a good cause, and he's sweetening the pot by opening his own wallet.

On his socials, Michael posted that he "watched in horror as a policeman literally took the breath out of George Floyd," adding, "This is not the kind of world I want my children to grow up in. I stand in solidarity with the Black community and all people who seek justice and equal rights.  I pray for the safety of the millions of peaceful demonstrators around the world...as they express their outrage and the need for real change."

Then, Michael adds that we "must do more than pray. We need to be part of the solution in fighting systemic racism...for now, I am making a donation to the ACLU" -- the American Civil Liberties Union -- "who continue their work seeking justice for the civil and human rights of all citizens."

The Canadian crooner then announces that he'll match anyone's donation to the ACLU up to $100,000.  All you need to do is give through the link ACLUSoCal.org/buble.

"If each of us do what we can, change can happen," he notes. "Thank you and Gold bless you."


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Why Lady Gaga became a “kindness punk”

Norbert SchoernerIn her new Chromatica era, Lady Gaga has spoken many times about the importance of being kind and spreading kindness -- she's also called herself a "kindness punk." But she says the concept is something...

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT