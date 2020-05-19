fbpx
Michael Buble salutes wife Luisana Lopilato: “You’re our hero”

Andrea Dresdale
May 19, 2020

Albert L. Ortega/Getty ImagesMichael Buble celebrated Luisana Lopilato, his wife and mother of his three children, on Monday, the occasion of her 33rd birthday.

Posting a photo of Luisana and their children Noah, Eli and Vida, Michael wrote, “Happy birthday Luisana. Thank
you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness. You're our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you've become.

The post comes amid Luisana’s previously reported revelation that Michael had received death threats because of his perceived “mistreatment” of her during a live social media session, during which he jokingly elbowed her away. 

Luisana has defended Michael repeatedly, calling him a “gentleman” who only cares about making her happy, and the man she would still “choose a thousand times over.”

Happy birthday @lulopilato. Thank
you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness.
You're our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you've become. pic.twitter.com/lOo7I1pkEP

— Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) May 18, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

