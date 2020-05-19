Michael Buble salutes wife Luisana Lopilato: “You’re our hero”

Albert L. Ortega/Getty ImagesMichael Buble celebrated Luisana Lopilato, his wife and mother of his three children, on Monday, the occasion of her 33rd birthday.

Posting a photo of Luisana and their children Noah, Eli and Vida, Michael wrote, “Happy birthday Luisana. Thank

you for guiding this family with your faith, love, strength and selflessness. You’re our hero, and we are so proud of you and the woman you’ve become.“

The post comes amid Luisana’s previously reported revelation that Michael had received death threats because of his perceived “mistreatment” of her during a live social media session, during which he jokingly elbowed her away.

Luisana has defended Michael repeatedly, calling him a “gentleman” who only cares about making her happy, and the man she would still “choose a thousand times over.”

