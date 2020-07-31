fbpx
Michael Bublé to sing the Canadian national anthem tomorrow as the NHL returns to the ice

ABC Audio
July 31, 2020

Samir Hussein/WireImageMichael Bublé is a proud Canadian, and so it's no surprise he's a huge hockey fan. That's why the NHL has tapped him to perform the Canadian national anthem tomorrow as the National Hockey League returns to the ice.

On August 1, the start of the 2020 Stanley Cup qualifiers will begin with a slate of five games, originating from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto and Rogers Place in Edmonton, and airing worldwide on networks including NBC, NBCSN, NHL Network and NHL.TV in the U.S.

Michael will sing "O Canada" before the Blackhawks-Oilers and the Canadiens-Pittsburgh games; the U.S. national anthem will be performed by NHL team anthem singers.  There will be no fans in the arenas.

All players will wear helmet decals reading #WeSkateFor, to recognize League's new initiative of that name, which will honor and support community heroes, racial justice activists, front-line and healthcare workers.

By Andrea Dresdale
