Michael Buble’s wife says he’s gotten death threats after social media controversy

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicSeveral weeks ago, Michael Buble's wife, singer and actress Luisana Lopilato, was forced to defend her husband after he was criticized for jokingly elbowing her while they were doing a live show on social media. Now, Luisana has revealed that Michael has actually received death threats over what some fans viewed as his so-called mistreatment of her.

Speaking on the Argentinian TV show Intrusos, Luisana said -- according to a translation by Hello! magazine -- "You wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people...saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating."

“It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened," she said, adding, "There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too."

She then reiterated that Michael is a "gentleman," who "goes out of his way to make me happy."

ET Canada has independently confirmed that there have been threats made against Michael.

So far, the Canadian crooner hasn't commented on his wife's interview.

