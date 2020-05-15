fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Michael Buble’s wife says he’s gotten death threats after social media controversy

Music News Group
May 15, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicSeveral weeks ago, Michael Buble’s wife, singer and actress Luisana Lopilato, was forced to defend her husband after he was criticized for jokingly elbowing her while they were doing a live show on social media.  Now…

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicSeveral weeks ago, Michael Buble's wife, singer and actress Luisana Lopilato, was forced to defend her husband after he was criticized for jokingly elbowing her while they were doing a live show on social media.  Now, Luisana has revealed that Michael has actually received death threats over what some fans viewed as his so-called mistreatment of her.

Speaking on the Argentinian TV show Intrusos, Luisana said -- according to a translation by Hello! magazine -- "You wouldn't believe the amount of people who sent me photos with weapons saying they were going to kill Mike when he reached Argentina, photos of knives from people...saying they were going to cut off his fingers, leave a bomb for us or give him a beating."

“It made me afraid and I still feel a little bit frightened," she said, adding, "There were a lot of threats. The positive messages we received outnumbered them but I am worried for my family. I suffered a lot with what happened. It caused Mike a lot of pain too."

She then reiterated that Michael is a "gentleman," who "goes out of his way to make me happy."

ET Canada has independently confirmed that there have been threats made against Michael.

So far, the Canadian crooner hasn't commented on his wife's interview.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Music News Group

View all posts

You may also like

‘American Idol’ renewed for season four on ABC

ABC/Gavin BondAhead of its season finale on Sunday, American Idol has officially been renewed for a fourth season on ABC.It hasn't yet been revealed if judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, as well as host...

Contests

96.5 KOIT’s $1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Pet Shop Boys and New Order
Click here to enter
Lindsey Stirling
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 27

Journey with The Pretenders

May 27 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 30

Journey with The Pretenders

May 30 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 06

Alanis Morissette

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Jun 06

Halsey

June 6 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Jun 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT