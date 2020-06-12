Music-filled ‘Dear Class of 2020’ sets record as most-viewed YouTube Originals live event

The special, which featured Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and many more big names, attracted over 665,000 viewers at its peak, and three days afterward, it had grabbed 34 million total views.

Dear Class of 2020 was also the number-one trending topic on Twitter during the four hours it streamed, and it raised nearly $2 million from corporate donors.

According to YouTube, it was the musical performances and the commencement speeches from the musicians that received the most views -- along with messages from President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

If you missed Dear Class of 2020 but don't want to sit through the entire four hours, YouTube has thoughtfully provided a recap of the event that runs less than three minutes.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.