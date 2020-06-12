fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Music-filled ‘Dear Class of 2020’ sets record as most-viewed YouTube Originals live event

ABC Audio
June 12, 2020

Courtesy YouTube OriginalsDear Class of 2020, the star-studded virtual graduation event that aired on June 7, has now become the most-viewed YouTube Originals live event to date.

The special, which featured Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Li…

Courtesy YouTube OriginalsDear Class of 2020, the star-studded virtual graduation event that aired on June 7, has now become the most-viewed YouTube Originals live event to date.

The special, which featured Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Camila Cabello, Lizzo, Coldplay's Chris Martin, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Mariah Carey, Beyoncé and many more big names, attracted over 665,000 viewers at its peak, and three days afterward, it had grabbed 34 million total views.

Dear Class of 2020 was also the number-one trending topic on Twitter during the four hours it streamed, and it raised nearly $2 million from corporate donors.

According to YouTube, it was the musical performances and the commencement speeches from the musicians that received the most views -- along with messages from President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.

If you missed Dear Class of 2020 but don't want to sit through the entire four hours, YouTube has thoughtfully provided a recap of the event that runs less than three minutes.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

 

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT