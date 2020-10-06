fbpx
“My heart is where my wife is”: Justin & Hailey pose for super-sexy ‘Italian Vogue’ shoot

October 6, 2020

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicJustin Bieber and his wife Hailey got horizontal for Italian Vogue, posing in a steamy bedroom embrace for the magazine's tribute to the late fashion photographer Helmut Newton.

Newton was famous for his erotically-tinged, edgy fashion pictures, but he was also completely devoted to his wife, June.  On its Instagram, the magazine wrote, "'My heart is where my wife is,' said Helmut Newton. His life devotion for his wife June Newton and their creative relationship influenced all aspects of his work."

"To honor their partnership we asked @HaileyBieber and @JustinBieber, one of today's most iconic celebrity couples, to be the protagonists of our cover story," the magazine added.

In the cover photo, a shirtless Justin and Hailey, in a shiny blue dress, lie on satin sheets; his hand is on her breast.  The words "my heart is where my wife is" are scrawled next to the couple.

Another photo shows Justin kneeling in front of Hailey with his face in front of her lower half, which is clad in a  red vinyl dress.   Yet another picture shows the couple -- both shirtless -- embracing on a street, with Justin's hand on Hailey's butt.

In the magazine, Hailey "opens up about her marriage with Justin Bieber," writes Vogue Italia.


By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

