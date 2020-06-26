Natasha Bedingfield drops new song “Together In This,” from ‘Jungle Beat: The Movie’

Dayne MalanNatasha Bedingfield has released "Together In This," the end title song for Jungle Beat: The Movie. Based on the family-friendly TV series of the same name, the animated film is available starting today on Amazon, AppleTV and GooglePlay.

In the video for the track, Natasha is joined by her friend Jonas Myrin, who wrote the song, as well as people from all walks of life -- including a few surprise celebs. They're all doing choreography created by Anastasia Radzinskaya, a leading digital media creator for children.

In a statement, Natasha says, "As a mother, I love being a part of a movie that will captivate my son with its positive messages about unity and friendship that the whole family can appreciate."

"The song 'Together in This' came about after my friend...Jonas Myrin, called me about a track he wrote for Jungle Beat: The Movie with my voice in mind. When he told me what the song was about, I knew I wanted to be a part of the project."

Natasha notes, "I feel so much joy singing a song that promotes togetherness during this challenging time. It really tapped into the joy that my son gives me, and I hope it brings joy to other families as well."

Jungle Beat: The Movie is about an alien who crash-lands his spaceship near the African jungle. There, he meets new animal friends, who try to get him back to his ship before his father can take over the planet.

"Together In This" is Natasha's first new music since she put out her comeback album, Roll with Me, last year.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

