NBC’s ‘Red Nose Day’ special adds Kelly Clarkson, John Legend & more to lineup

Andrea Dresdale
May 19, 2020

Courtesy NBCStars continue to sign on for NBC’s charity Red Nose Day Special, airing this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Courtesy NBCStars continue to sign on for NBC's charity Red Nose Day Special, airing this Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Aussie pop/rockers 5 Seconds of Summer have all joined the lineup for the special, which will be hosted by This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Justin Hartley.  The two-hour event will raise awareness and funds for children in need in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the world's poorest communities.

Paul Rudd, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Garner, Ricky Gervais, Joel McHale and Sarah Silverman have also signed on for the music and comedy show.

Previously announced stars include Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton, OneRepublic, Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, James Taylor, Megan Trainor, Bryan Cranston, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Hale, Mario Lopez, Steve Martin and more.

In addition to sketches and musical performances, the telecast will include short, compelling films to explain how the donations to Red Nose Day are used to save the lives of children around the world.

Originating in the U.K., Red Nose Day was created by Love Actually and Notting Hill writer-director Richard Curtis and has raised a whopping $200 million since its U.S launch in 2015, helping more than 25 million children in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and around the globe.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved

Andrea Dresdale

