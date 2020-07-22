New mom Maren Morris is also proud of her new, um, “assets”

The singer posted a photo of herself on her socials looking all glammed up, with a full face of makeup, professionally done hair and a fancy top that looks like a bikini with long sleeves added. The brief, plunging top really shows off her very ample bust — which the new mother is quite proud of.

“Mom boobs for life,” Maren tweeted. “If you’re offended, sign off.”

Fellow singer Kassi Ashton, who opened for Maren on her last tour, replied, “Excuse me I literally saw that picture of you today and thought DAYUM her boobs look amaze.“

To which Maren responded, “Haha thank you. Sorry I’ve been wearing a nursing bra and sweatpants for 4 months and decided to get dressed up.“

Maren and her husband, fellow artist Ryan Hurd, welcomed their first child, son Hayes Andrew Hurd, at the end of March.

🌊 w a v y 🌊 pic.twitter.com/dM2INVaXsQ — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 21, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

