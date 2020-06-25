fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Next week, you can Rosé all day — the Post Malone way

ABC Audio
June 25, 2020

Greg ReegoStarting next week, Post Malone will help you drink “Circles” around your friends all summer.
The “Circles” singer is officially launching his new Rosé wine, Maison No. 9, in stores on July 1, just in time for July 4 weekend.  J…

Greg ReegoStarting next week, Post Malone will help you drink "Circles" around your friends all summer.

The "Circles" singer is officially launching his new Rosé wine, Maison No. 9, in stores on July 1, just in time for July 4 weekend.  July 4 also happens to be Post's birthday, so you can raise a glass to him as well.

Wine.com has awarded the new wine, which sold out a limited-edition release, a whopping 90 out of 100 points.  The site's wine critic wrote, "This dry, classic Rosé is wonderfully balanced and round with a texture that is mouthwatering and savory...The ideal style of Rosé for any occasion, this is the perfect pairing with friends."

Maison No. 9, made in Provence, France, costs about $22 per bottle.  You can order it online now if you can't wait until next week.

While you're at it, you can pick up a bottle of Jon Bon Jovi's Hampton Water Rosé, and John Legend's LVE Rosés, which come in regular and sparkling.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT