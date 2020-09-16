fbpx
Nick Jonas gets birthday video tribute from wife Priyanka Chopra

September 16, 2020

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Chopard

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for ChopardNick Jonas received a fun video tribute from his wife Priyanka Chopra in honor of his 28th birthday Wednesday.

Priyanka posted a montage of clips celebrating Nick on her Instagram page, beginning with a clip of him skydiving, and then, in a total James Bond move, stripping off his skydiving suit to reveal a tuxedo.

Throughout the short video, we also see shots of Nick strumming his guitar, performing on stage, being silly, and dancing with Priyanka.

“So grateful you were born,” Priyanka writes. “Happy birthday my love.”

Nick's older brother, Kevin Jonas, also took to social media to wish his sibling a happy birthday.

"Happy birthday @nickjonas I am so lucky for your friendship," he writes on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you and here is to another trip around the sun!"

The day is still young and many more birthday wishes are sure to roll in for Nick...at the very least, he should be getting one from brother Joe Jonas.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

