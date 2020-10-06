Nick Jonas launches new initiative that improves access to insulin: It’s a “human rights issue”

Frazer Harrison/Getty ImagesWith the price tag of insulin continuing to climb in the U.S., Nick Jonas -- who's a Type 1 diabetic -- announced a new initiative on Monday that will make it easier for those to obtain the life-saving medication.

The Jonas Brother, along with his diabetes advocacy group Beyond Type 1, launched GetInsulin.org, a new search engine tailored specifically to help those who are struggling with getting their insulin supply.

"In 2015, I co-founded @beyondtype1 specifically to tackle big problems in diabetes, and to change what it means to live with the disease," Nick explained on Instagram.

"Today, Beyond Type 1 is launching GetInsulin.org -- a free resource for anyone in the U.S. who needs insulin to find, understand, and access the options and programs that currently exist."

"It’s a tool for those who need help now," the singer continued. "Together, we must get the word out: rationing insulin is never safe. Anyone in the U.S. who struggles to access insulin can now visit GetInsulin.org."

To ensure GetInsulin.org was up and operational during such a critical moment in time, Nick says he teamed up with the NAACP and Feeding America, as well as "leading diabetes organizations such as the American Diabetes Association and JDRF" to launch his new initiative.

He hopes the venture will also serve as a wake-up call to the nation's political leaders about the current health care system's shortcomings when it comes to covering diabetics.

"GetInsulin.org is an important tool, but the current system that allows people to slip through the cracks must also change," Nick wrote. He called for insulin prices to be made more affordable because, he noted, "Ultimately, insulin access shouldn’t be a political issue, but rather a human rights issue."

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.