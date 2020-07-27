fbpx
Entertainment News

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra donate to help Indian flood victims

ABC Audio
July 27, 2020

Steve Granitz/WireImageNick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are opening their hearts and their wallets to help the victims of a flood in Priyanka's home country.

"While we are all still dealing with the effects of the global pandemic, the Indian state of Assam has been grappling with another major crisis," reads a note on Nick's Instagram story. It has been devastated by floods triggered by heavy monsoon showers, affecting the lives of millions."

"The impact to life and land..is unimaginable," the note continues, also mentioning that the floods have affected a famous wildlife sanctuary.

Nick then shared the names of two charities that are working to help, and adds, "Pri and I have made a donation to each. Let us support them so they can continue to help those in need."   The charities are Action Aid and Rapid Response.

According to the India Times, close to 100 people have died in the floods, 129 animals have died at the wildlife sanctuary and at a tiger reserve, and more than 50,000 people are now living in refugee camps.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

