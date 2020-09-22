Norah Jones to perform at virtual Farm Aid 2020 festival this Saturday

Courtesy Farm AidThe 35th annual Farm Aid is going virtual this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Norah Jones is the latest artist to sign on. The 2020 event, which is scheduled to take place September 26, is being held as an …

The 2020 event, which is scheduled to take place September 26, is being held as an at-home festival titled Farm Aid 2020 On the Road. It'll be headlined by Farm Aid co-founders Neil Young, John Mellencamp and Willie Nelson, along with fellow board member Dave Matthews.

Norah will be one of the more than 20 additional artists performing. “I love the work Farm Aid does, and I think it’s so important to support local and family farms,” she said in a statement.

The Grammy-winning star first played Farm Aid 10 years ago; in 2015, she headlined a fundraising event for the charity in New York City.

Other artists appearing at the virtual festival include Bonnie Raitt, Boz Scaggs, Edie Brickell, Brandi Carlile and country superstar Chris Stapleton.

The event will air September 26 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on AXS TV, and also will stream on the Farm Aid YouTube channel, FarmAid.org and Fans.com.

In addition, Farm Aid will host an online charity auction offering exclusive trips and signed memorabilia, including autographed guitars and prints from previous festivals. The auction will kick off on Saturday, September 26, and bidding will remain open until Friday, October 9.

Farm Aid was co-founded in 1985 by Nelson, Young and Mellencamp to raise awareness of farmers' financial struggles, as well as raise money to allow them to remain on their land.

By Matt Friedlander & Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.