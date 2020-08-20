fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Oh, Lord! Phil Collins is now number one, thanks to viral video

ABC Audio
August 20, 2020

Virgin/AtlanticPhil Collins may have been waiting for this moment for all his life: He’s now number one on Billboard’s Rock Digital Songs Chart with a song that came out in 1981.
Thanks to a viral video of 22-year-old twins Tim and Fred Williams liste…

Virgin/AtlanticPhil Collins may have been waiting for this moment for all his life: He's now number one on Billboard's Rock Digital Songs Chart with a song that came out in 1981.

Thanks to a viral video of 22-year-old twins Tim and Fred Williams listening to Phil's classic hit "In the Air Tonight," the song -- from his 1981 solo debut Face Value -- sold 15,000 downloads last week, representing a sales increase of more than 1,250%, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.  It's Phil's first number one on the chart, which started in 2010.

"In the Air Tonight" is also number three on the all-format Digital Song Sales chart, and has even made the top ten on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart, thanks to racking up 3.5 million streams and increased airplay.

When the song first came out, it peaked at number 19 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Williams twins featuring "In the Air Tonight" on one of their First Time Hearing videos -- where they play old hits that they're unfamiliar with -- was first posted on July 27. 

It went viral mostly due to the part where the twins react to the famous drum break that comes about three minutes into the song: Their jaws literally drop when they hear it, and it's adorable.  The video is now up to nearly 6.5 million views.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

“What Makes a Woman?” Let Katy Perry explain

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry has released a new song from her upcoming album Smile, along with a video. The track, "What Makes a Woman," is one that Katy has frequently mentioned as one of her favorites on the record. ...

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT