On daughter’s birthday, Pink’s husband thanks her for “cooking a good one”

ABC Audio
June 3, 2020

ABC/Image Group LALately, Pink’s socials have been filled with her reaction to the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests, leaving her husband Carey Hart to celebrate their daughter Willow’s ninth birthday online in his own way.
ABC/Image Group LALately, Pink's socials have been filled with her reaction to the death of George Floyd and the resulting protests, leaving her husband Carey Hart to celebrate their daughter Willow's ninth birthday online in his own way.

Willow's birthday was Tuesday, and Carey posted to Instagram a photo of her as a toddler, and a photo of her today. 

"My sweet daughter willow. Where do I start. You have shown me what love of a child is all about. You changed my life from the moment your mama was pregnant...You impress me everyday you walk this planet," Carey wrote.

"You are smart, thoughtful, compassionate, full of p**s and vinegar...One of the biggest joys I have with you is watching you grow into your own independent person each day that passes," he continued.  "You are gonna change the world one day, munchkin. I could not be more proud and in love with you. Have a great 9th birthday. Thank you mama @pink for cooking a good one."

In addition to Willow, Pink and Carey also have a son, Jackson Moon, born in 2016.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

