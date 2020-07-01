Paris Jackson says her late father Michael Jackson knew about her sexuality before she did

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagicIn her new Facebook Watch series, Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn, Paris Jackson opened up about her sexuality and revealed that her father, the late King of Pop Michael Jackson seemed to have her figured out before she did.

"My dad caught on pretty quick," the 22-year-old said, adding that Michael would lightheartedly joke about her admiration for members of the same sex.

"I think he just felt the energy and he would like kind of tease me the same way that he would tease my brothers, like 'Oh, you got yourself a girlfriend,'" she shared.

Paris was only 11-years-old when she lost her father, but she realizes now that having that support at such a young age is something to be grateful for.

"I’m very lucky to have that, especially so young—I think I was like 8 or 9," she admitted. "Not many children have that experience."

These days Paris -- who is in a relationship with boyfriend Gabriel Glenn -- is more confident in her sexuality and while she describes herself as "gay" she shared that it really isn't a true representation of her romantic life.

"I say I’m gay, because I guess I am, but I wouldn’t consider myself bisexual because I’ve dated more than just men and women," she explained. "I’ve dated a man that had a vagina. So it has nothing to do with what’s in your pants. It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…it’s literally just like, what are you like as a person."

New episodes of Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn are available every Tuesday on Facebook Watch.