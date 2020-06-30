fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Paula Abdul remakes “Will You Marry Me” music video in honor of Pride

ABC Audio
June 30, 2020

ABC/Image Group LAAs Pride 2020 comes to a close, Paula Abdul is sending the celebratory month off with a special remake of her music video “Will You Marry Me”, comprised of wedding and engagement footage from her dedicated fans.
Speaking to Ente…

ABC/Image Group LAAs Pride 2020 comes to a close, Paula Abdul is sending the celebratory month off with a special remake of her music video "Will You Marry Me", comprised of wedding and engagement footage from her dedicated fans.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the former American Idol judge revealed what inspired her to revamp the 28-year-old music video.

"Inclusion -- it's love is love and I wanted to remind people that you all deserve to be celebrated, and I had the perfect song for that," Abdul explained. "Every time I watch the video it warms my heart."

In order to revamp the "Will You Marry Me?" the 58-year-old asked her fans and followers that tied the knot or got engaged during COVID-19 to send in their photos and videos. 

Abdul then poured through the submissions and stitched together the updated version, which includes an array of racially diverse and same-sex couples celebrating one of the happiest days of their lives despite the ongoing pandemic.

Abdul also shared an interesting story about filming another song that also came off the Spellbound album -- fan favorite "Rush Rush," which co-starred Keanu Reeves.

The former So You Think You Can Dance judge said she was extremely eager to work with Keanu and reminisced, "I hadn't met him yet and I wanted to introduce myself to him."

Turns out he managed to make one heck of a first impression, as Abdul continued with a laugh, "He had his own trailer and I walked up the steps to knock on the door, and the door was cracked open and he had headphones on and he was air guitar-ing... full-on in his underwear, and I just was like, 'Okay, I'm gonna back up. I'll meet him on set!'"

By Megan Stone
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

MTV Video Music Awards to be held in Brooklyn August 30

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe MTV Video Music Awards is officially coming to Brooklyn, New York this summer.New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed the news during a press briefly on Monday."The Video Music...

Contests

Trolls World Tour
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT