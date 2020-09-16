fbpx
Pentatonix go ‘Donnie Darko’ with their cover of “Mad World”

September 16, 2020

Courtesy PentatonixPentatonix are the kings -- and queen -- of quarantine content.  After dropping their At Home EP and an original song, "Happy Now," the a cappella group has released their version of "Mad World," which originally appeared on the 1983 Tears for Fears album The Hurting.

The group's arrangement is based on the slower, haunting version of "Mad World" recorded by Gary Jules and Michael Andrews for the 2001 Donnie Darko soundtrack.

Earlier this year, Pentatonix told ABC Audio that they were working on a collection of original songs, and they told Billboard that they might release a new holiday album this year.  So far no details on either of those projects.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

