Pentatonix releases ‘At Home’ EP recorded entirely in quarantine

ABC Audio
June 24, 2020

RCA RecordsPentantonix has been quite productive in quarantine.The group created an entire EP, and accompanying music videos, entirely from home. The aptly-titled At Home EP is out Wednesday.The six-song collection features a “Home” medley…

The group created an entire EP, and accompanying music videos, entirely from home. The aptly-titled At Home EP is out Wednesday.

The six-song collection features a “Home” medley and a cappella covers of “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd, “when the party’s over” by Billie Eilish, “Break My Heart” by Dua Lipa, “Cologne” by Clean Bandit, and “Dreams,” by The Cranberries.

"Arranging and recording an EP's-worth of music and videos without once being in the same room as your band mates or a producer was super-challenging and definitely bizarre, but I know that collectively we were inspired by the strength, creativity and resourcefulness of people around the globe throughout the past months,” Scott Hoying says in a statement.

He adds, “We are so very proud to be able to share this music and these videos with our fans and can’t wait for them to hear what else we’ve been up to!”

A video for the “Home” medley, which combines songs from Michael Buble, Fifth Harmony and more, was released today, with the rest scheduled to roll out weekly throughout July.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.


