fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Pentatonix takes on Dua Lipa in latest ‘At Home’ video

ABC Audio
July 15, 2020

Courtesy PentatonixPentatonix has released the latest video in their series of clips for all the songs on their latest EP, At Home.
This time, it’s their take on Dua Lipa’s song “Break My Heart.”  The track, from Dua’s hit album, Future Nostal…

Courtesy PentatonixPentatonix has released the latest video in their series of clips for all the songs on their latest EP, At Home.

This time, it's their take on Dua Lipa's song "Break My Heart."  The track, from Dua's hit album, Future Nostalgia, interpolates the melody of the 1987 #1 hit "Need You Tonight" by the Australia band INXS.

The acapella group also sings a bit of "Break My Heart" in one of the other tracks on the EP: the quarantine-inspired "Home" medley, which strings together more than a dozen songs that mention either "home" or "house."

Penatonix has already released videos for the "Home" medley, plus their versions of The Weeknd's hit "Blinding Lights" and "when the party's over," by Billie Eilish

The two other songs on the EP are a cover of "Dreams" by The Cranberries, and a song by the British group Clean Bandit, called "Cologne."

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Aug 05

Camila Cabello – SHOW CANCELLED

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Aug 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Aug 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Aug 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT