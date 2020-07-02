fbpx
Pink and Kelly Clarkson congratulate Katy Perry for chart achievement

ABC Audio
July 2, 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording AcademyA few days ago, Katy Perry‘s latest single, “Daisies,” reached the top 10 of Billboard‘s Adult Pop Songs airplay chart.  She’s now the fifth artist to have scored at least 16 top 10s on that particular chart — and two of the other four artists have saluted her achievement on Twitter.

Kelly Clarkson, who’s also had 16 top 10s on that chart, tweeted, “Get it @katyperry you look BEAUTIFUL in this video #bytheway.”  Katy retweeted Kelly’s comments, adding, “Thank you friend.”

Pink, who’s had 17 top 10s, tweeted, “Congratulations Katy!!!!! Woot woot that’s a lot of ladies xoxo.”

Katy retweeted Pink’s comment and, making a joke about Pink’s birth name, Alecia Moore, wrote, “The Moore the merrier.” 

The other artists in the club include Taylor Swift, who’s had 22, and Maroon 5, the kings with 25.

“Daisies” is from Katy’s new album, which is due August 14.  So far, there’s been no announcement of its title.

Thank you friend 😍♥️ https://t.co/47XFGvxcb9

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 2, 2020

The Moore the merrier ♥️🤗 https://t.co/UNKzQywU7V

— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 1, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

