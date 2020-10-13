fbpx
Pink, Camilla Cabello, Meghan Trainor & more star in “Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote” clip

ABC Audio
October 13, 2020

Andrew MacPhersonPink, Camilla Cabello, Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson are just some of the stars who appear in a new video urging people to vote next month.
Andrew MacPhersonPink, Camilla Cabello, Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson are just some of the stars who appear in a new video urging people to vote next month.

"Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote" features artists who are signed to Sony Music Group telling fans, "A vote is a voice. A voice is power. A voice not spoken cannot be heard. A voice not heard, soon goes silent."

"I have a voice, you have a voice. Together we are loud," the stars say. "If you stand for anything, raise your voice.  Power not used is power lost. Power not shared is not democracy. I have power. You have power. What matters to you must matter to them."

"Claim your power. A vote not counted cannot make a change. A vote suppressed is a voice silenced," the video continues. "I have a vote. You have a vote.  Let's have them count it. For America to share your values, use your vote. Your voice. Your power. Your vote."

Also in the clip: Gloria Estefan, Pharrell Williams, Cyndi Lauper, Khalid, The Black Eyed Peas' will.i.am, Shakira and more.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

