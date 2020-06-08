fbpx
Pink, Madonna, JLO, Joe Jonas join weekend protests

June 8, 2020

Andrew MacPhersonTheir identities obscured by face masks, big stars continue to join the worldwide protests inspired by the death of George Floyd.

Over the weekend, Pink, Madonna, Joe Jonas and Jennifer Lopez were among the stars taking part in the protests, and from the photos and videos they posted, it seems they were able to do so in relative anonymity.

Pink posted a photo of herself at a protest wearing a face mask and sporting a t-shirt reading, “‘Nah’ — Rosa Parks, 1955.” She also posted video of other participants in the peaceful march.

In London, Madonna — on crutches — and her children marched together.  She captioned the series of photos of the event, “Peaceful Protest with the Fam in The U.K…It was an Honor for all of us to be there!! Important for my kids to know that they are here to witness this great historical moment not just in America but all around the world”

Joe Jonas posted photos of himself, wife Sophie Turner and others holding signs and marching. “Black Lives Matter,” he captioned the images.

Jennifer Lopez posted photos of herself and fiance Alex Rodriguez marching and holding signs.  Rodriguez’s said, referring to a J-LO hit, “Let’s Get Loud for Black Lives Matter.”

Relating a story about her son Max told her she should use her large following to “do something for George Floyd,” Jennifer wrote that she had Max and his sister, Emme, make signs for her, and added, “We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does.”

Meanwhile, Cher tweeted, “It’s Killing Me That I’m Not Out In The Street Protesting at This Pivotal Time IN HISTORY….HAVE BEEN VERY SICK.”  She clarified that she’d ended up in the local emergency room with “bronchitis and asthma.”

