Pink says she’s thankful “God gave me thunder thighs”

Mauricio Santana/Getty ImagesPink loudly professed her love of her God-given "thunder thighs" on Tuesday.

The "What about Us" singer, who has regularly shut-down body shamers over the years, unabashedly showed off what her muscular legs are capable of doing when put to work on the open water.

The proof was in a recent action shot of Pink wakeboarding where the board she's standing on is tilted at an extremely sharp angle as it whips through a particularly large wave. The three-time Grammy Award winner seems to have no problem maintaining her balance pulling a heelside edge and is even grinning confidently.

"I always wondered why God gave me thunder thighs. It’s cause he knew I’d use them," Pink, 40, cracked in the caption. She also used the hashtags "strongismygoal" and the joking "someonesponsormealready."

Besides showing off her incredible balance, which should come as no surprise since she regularly performed aerial stunts during her tours, Pink also showed off her newest look.

Now that her hair has grown back following her accidental self-imposed buzzcut during quarantine, the singer has broken out the hair dye and colored her tips hot pink.

Pink has staunchly defended her body shape and heavily promoted body acceptance in the past, even going as far as revealing her own height and weight following the birth of her son Jameson, who is now three.

"Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese," she scoffed at the time. " I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies!"

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.