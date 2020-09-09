Pink thanks fans for birthday wishes, suggests “self-love” while “sliding into the apocalypse”

ABC/Image Group LATuesday was Pink's 41st birthday, and in addition to thanking fans for remembering, she also offered them a gift: An idea to make them feel better during these tough times.

"I wanted to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. You guys have made me cry. I feel so loved, and I’m so grateful," the singer said in an Instagram video. "And I’ve decided since it’s 118 degrees and it’s raining ash, and we’re in the middle of a [pandemic], I thought I would try to, for my birthday, spread some self-love in the world. And so here's what I want you to do."

"However old you are, I want you to write down that many things that you love about yourself," Pink continued. "I’m going to try to figure out 41 things I love about myself. And since we’re all sliding sideways into the apocalypse, now would be a good time to do it."

Pink then offered examples of what she loves about herself, such as "I have good hair," "I married the same person three times, which means I'm relentless" and "I sing good....sometimes."

As for that guy she married three times, Carey Hart posted a birthday tribute to his wife on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday to my MUCH better half, @pink . I’ve been w/you for almost half of your life! It’s been so amazing to watch you grow from a young hell raiser, to the best mom to ever do it, role model, philanthropist, icon, and wife."

"Enjoy your birthday baby. Willz, jamo, and myself love you," he added, referring to their children Willow and Jameson.

By Andrea Dresdale

