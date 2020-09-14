Pink to perform with Keith Urban at the Academy of Country Music Awards

fbpx
September 14, 2020

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty ImagesLast year, Pink performed at the Country Music Association Awards with country superstar Chris Stapleton. On Wednesday, she'll sing on the Academy of Country Music Awards with another country superstar: Keith Urban.

Pink joined Keith for a duet called "One Too Many" for his upcoming album The Speed of Now Part 1, which will arrive September 18, and they'll debut the song live on the show.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift will also perform on this year's show: She'll sing her folklore track "Betty," which has been doing well on the country charts.  It'll be her first performance on a country music awards show in seven years.

Pushed from its usual April date and Las Vegas location due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ACM Awards are taking place in Nashville this year.  They air Wednesday, September 16 at 8 p.m. ET live on CBS.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

