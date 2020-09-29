fbpx
Post Malone, Alicia Keys to perform at ‘Billboard’ Music Awards

ABC Audio
September 29, 2020

Rick Kern/Getty ImagesThis year's top Billboard Music Awards nominee, Post Malone, has been confirmed as a performer on the telecast, which will air October 14 on NBC.

Post is up for 14 nods at this year's awards, which will be hosted once again by Kelly Clarkson.

Also joining the line up is Alicia Keys, who'll be returning to the stage for the first time since 2012 for a performance of a song from her new, self-titled album.

Other artists who'll be hitting the BBMA stage include country star Luke Combs and Latin superstar Bad Bunny, who have four nominations each.

Country music legend Garth Brooks will receive this year's ICON Award.

The Billboard Music Awards will air live from L.A.'s Dolby Theatre.  It's not clear if there will be a live audience.

By Andrea Dresdale
