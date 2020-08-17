Pregnant Katy Perry offers sneak peek of baby’s nursery

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry is getting ready to welcome a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and she used this weekend’s third and final #SmileSunday livestream to give fans a peek at the baby’s nursery.

“I’m going to show you my baby room. Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!” says Katy in the video, which has been posted on her Twitter fanpage, PERRYLEGION. “I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room.”

The tour also included a look at the nursery’s lights, changing station and crib. Another fan shared a snap of Katy holding up a onesie with Bloom’s face printed on it.

Perry revealed her pregnancy back in March, a month after announcing her engagement to Bloom. The two later confirmed that they’re expecting a little girl.

The child will be Katy’s first and Bloom’s second. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you’ll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy — PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.