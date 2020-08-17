fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Pregnant Katy Perry offers sneak peek of baby’s nursery

ABC Audio
August 17, 2020

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry is getting ready to welcome a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and she used this weekend’s third and final #SmileSunday livestream to give fans a peek at the baby’s nursery.

“I’m going to show you my baby room. Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!” says Katy in the video, which has been posted on her Twitter fanpage, PERRYLEGION.  “I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room.”

The tour also included a look at the nursery’s lights, changing station and crib.  Another fan shared a snap of Katy holding up a onesie with Bloom’s face printed on it.

Perry revealed her pregnancy back in March, a month after announcing her engagement to Bloom.  The two later confirmed that they’re expecting a little girl.

The child will be Katy’s first and Bloom’s second.  The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

 

Katy Perry showing the room she has prepared for her future baby is the best thing you’ll see today 🥺💗🤰🏼pic.twitter.com/DeY3hFECXy

— PERRYLEGION (@perrylegion) August 16, 2020

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Liza VoloshinKaty Perry is getting ready to welcome a daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and she used this weekend's third and final #SmileSunday livestream to give fans a peek at the baby's nursery.

"I'm going to show you my baby room. Ready? Just a little. Just a little sneak peek!" says Katy in the video, which has been posted on her Twitter fanpage, PERRYLEGION.  "I have some little clothes on the wall, and then I have like, a little pink room."

The tour also included a look at the nursery's lights, changing station and crib.  Another fan shared a snap of Katy holding up a onesie with Bloom's face printed on it.

Perry revealed her pregnancy back in March, a month after announcing her engagement to Bloom.  The two later confirmed that they're expecting a little girl.

The child will be Katy's first and Bloom's second.  The Pirates of the Caribbean actor shares a nine-year-old son, Flynn, from his previous marriage to model Miranda Kerr.

 

 

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 29

Clear The Shelters Adoption Event

August 29
Hayward CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT