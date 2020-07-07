Rachel Platten shares sweet story of woman who sends her daily prayers

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagicRachel Platten shared a sweet story to remind us there is still goodness in the world. In a Twitter thread Monday, the singer recounted her chance meeting with the kind owner of a Montana bead shop last year and how it changed h…

In a Twitter thread Monday, the singer recounted her chance meeting with the kind owner of a Montana bead shop last year and how it changed her life.

“For a year, a woman i met once at a bead shop in Montana has been praying for me and sending me daily texts of love, support and inspiration,” Rachel wrote. “When we met, I was a month into tour with my three month old, feeling very alone, anxious and drained.”

She added that after having suffered a panic attack the previous night, she stumbled into the bead shop to clear her head and was slowly able to calm down.

“Then i met the owner Bonnie,” she recalled. “Two minutes into a suddenly deep conversation i asked her if i could get a hug from her (sigh, pre-Covid times)....i missed my mom and needed some mothering.”

Bonnie asked if she could pray for her and Rachel agreed. Those prayers turned into daily inspiring texts for the next year, some of which Rachel shared with her followers.

“This angel of a woman has rain or shine, global pandemic or not, never forgotten to share some ray of hope with me every single day,” she wrote. “I sometimes don’t have time to respond - but she never makes me feel bad for it. So i just wanted to publicly thank my little guardian angel.”

Rachel concluded, “I know there’s so many stories out there right now that are scaring us, and shaking us to our core, so i just wanted to let you know there is goodness out here still. Never lose hope!”

She encouraged her fans to show Bonnie some love by posting the rainbow emoji.

By Andrea Tuccillo

