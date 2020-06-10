fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Report: Coachella 2020 canceled

ABC Audio
June 10, 2020

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CoachellaCoachella won’t be happening in 2020, Billboard reports.
The Indio, California festival was originally set for two weekends in April. On March 10, a day before the World Health Organization classifie…

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for CoachellaCoachella won't be happening in 2020, Billboard reports.

The Indio, California festival was originally set for two weekends in April. On March 10, a day before the World Health Organization classified COVID-19 as a pandemic, producer Goldenvoice announced that Coachella would be moved to October.

Now, the rescheduled October dates have been canceled, according to a Billboard. In an article detailing promoter AEG's financial troubles amid the pandemic, the publication reports that festival organizers are weighing whether to plan for a "limited-capacity return" next April, or a "larger, higher capacity" event in October 2021.

Coachella's 2020 headliners included the reunited Rage Against the MachineFrank Ocean and Travis Scott.

By Josh Johnson
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

The Bay Area Reopening Survey
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Click here to enter
John Legend
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 10

Daryl Hall and John Oates

June 10
Mountain View CA
United States
Fri 12

Chicago with Rick Springfield

June 12 @ 6:30 pm
Concord
United States
Sat 13

Andrea Bocelli

June 13 @ 8:00 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Tue 16

Bon Jovi

June 16 @ 7:30 pm
San Jose CA
United States
Aug 05

Camila Cabello

August 5 @ 7:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT