Report: Ed Sheeran and wife expecting a baby

ABC Audio
August 12, 2020

Stephen Pond/Getty ImagesIs Ed Sheeran going to be a dad?

The Sun reports Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn are expecting their first child.
Following Sheeran's announcement that he was taking a break from music in December, after two-and-a-half years on the road, the U.K. newspaper cites friends of the the 29-year-old singer-songwriter as saying he used the downtime to start a family.

Cherry, 28, according to the sources, is already in the final stages of her pregnancy.

An insider says the couple, who tied the knot in 2018, have not been seen since quarantining at their Suffolk home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Ed and Cherry are over the moon," the source is quoted as saying.  "They’re very excited, but have kept things very low key."

Ed and Cherry, according to the source, have begun telling their close friends and family, and adds, “It’s a really happy time and their families are all totally delighted for them and cannot wait to meet the new arrival.”

By George Costantino
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

