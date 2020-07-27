fbpx
Report: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

July 27, 2020

BG026/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesJoe Jonas and his wife, Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner, have welcomed their first child, according to TMZ.
The website says Joe and Sophie’s baby girl arrived Wednesday and is named Willa.
The website says Joe and Sophie's baby girl arrived Wednesday and is named Willa.

Joe and Sophie never publicly discussed the fact that they were expecting, even though it was rumored for months. Finally in May, Sophie appeared in public with a prominent baby bump.

If the report is true, Willa will join first cousins Alena and Valentina, Kevin Jonas' daughters, in the Jonas Brothers baby club. 

ABC Audio has reached out to Joe's rep for confirmation.

Fans believe that a line in one of Taylor Swift's new songs, "Invisible String," refers to Joe's fatherhood.  Taylor and Joe used to date, until he famously broke up with her during a brief phone call.  In the song, she sings, Cold was the steel of my axe to grind/For the boys who broke my heart/Now I send their babies presents."

By Andrea Dresdale
