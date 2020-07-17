fbpx
Report: Jon Bon Jovi trades one Palm Beach mansion for another

July 17, 2020

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of FameJon Bon Jovi is reportedly trading one Palm Beach mansion for another.According to The Real Deal, the musician sold a new oceanfront home he built in the Florida town for a reported asking pr…

According to The Real Deal, the musician sold a new oceanfront home he built in the Florida town for a reported asking price of $22.9 million, and then went on to buy an even bigger mansion nearby.

Jon apparently snagged at $44.9 million estate on the same street.

As for the property he sold, Jon and his wife, Dorothea, had built the five-bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom home from the ground up after demolishing the previous home on the property.

The rocker reportedly paid $10 million for the property in 2018.  It's located just four miles from President Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

By Andrea Tuccillo
