fbpx
NOW PLAYING
Entertainment News

Report: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom house hunting ahead of new baby

ABC Audio
August 12, 2020

ABC News/Frame GrabNew baby, new house? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly house-hunting for their soon-to-be expanding family.According to TMZ, the two have been touring some massive homes in Montecito, California. The couple currently live…

ABC News/Frame GrabNew baby, new house? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly house-hunting for their soon-to-be expanding family.

According to TMZ, the two have been touring some massive homes in Montecito, California.

The couple currently lives in a 3,000-square-foot space in Santa Barbara and are apparently looking to upgrade big-time. TMZ reports the homes they are visiting are all at least 10,000 square feet on multiple acres of land.

One property is a $10 million six-bedroom estate with a whopping 14 bathrooms, a tennis court, a bocce ball court and more. Another is an $11 million home with five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a climbing wall, a theater and a wine cellar. The third property is the most expensive: At $14 million, it’s got six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a guest house.

Katy and Orlando are expecting their first child together any day now. Katy is also prepping for the release of her album Smile on August 28.  On Thursday at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, she'll be giving a first look at her new video for “Smile” on her Facebook page.

By Andrea Tuccillo
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

View all posts

You may also like

Contests

$1,000 Employee Of The Day
Click here to enter
Eagles
Click here to enter

Upcoming Events

Wed 19

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 19 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sat 22

Maroon 5 – SHOW POSTPONED

August 22 @ 7:00 pm
Concord
United States
Fri 28

Kidz Bop Live 2020

August 28 @ 7:00 pm
Mountain View CA
United States
Sep 04

Alicia Keys – SHOW POSTPONED

September 4 @ 8:00 pm
San Francisco CA
United States
Sep 12

The Doobie Brothers – SHOW RESCHEDULED

September 12 @ 7:30 pm
Mountain View CA
United States

View More…

Listen Live

Follow 96.5 KOIT