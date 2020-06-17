fbpx
Entertainment News

Report: Katy Perry has “several more weeks to go” before giving birth

ABC Audio
June 17, 2020

Courtesy: ABC Katy Perry’s new album and her new baby may end up debuting at the same time.

A source tells People that Katy has "several more weeks to go" until her due date; her new album, meanwhile, will arrive August 14.  The source dishes…

Courtesy: ABC Katy Perry's new album and her new baby may end up debuting at the same time.

A source tells People that Katy has "several more weeks to go" until her due date; her new album, meanwhile, will arrive August 14.  The source dishes that lately, Katy "seems less stressed but is definitely a bit nervous about giving birth," while "Orlando tries to be as supportive as possible."

While Katy's been keeping busy with virtual performances at high-profile online events, People reports that she and Orlando are also "decorating the nursery and having fun with it."

"Katy loves that Orlando is not working and that he is around all the time," the source says. "She is super excited about her baby girl." 

The two are also spending time driving up the coast from L.A. to Katy's hometown of Santa Barbara, CA.

"It's a beautiful change of scenery for them," notes the source.

Katy's next appearance comes Thursday night, when she'll co-headline a live Rock the Vote event at 8 p.m. ET with the Black Eyed Peas.  You can watch it at DemocracySummer.org

Katy will also perform at the Can't Cancel Pride COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ+ community, which will livestream June 25 at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages and on PrideRadio.com.

By Andrea Dresdale
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC Audio

